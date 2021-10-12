CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christine Lampard cuts a casual figure as she enjoys family outing with husband Frank and son Freddie, 6 months

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Christine and Frank Lampard looked every inch the happy couple as they enjoyed a family outing with their son Freddie, six months, on Tuesday.

The couple, who are also parents to daughter Patricia, three, stepped out to a grab a cup of coffee with Christine cradling her son in her arms.

The Loose Women presenter, 42, opted for a casual look for the day as she donned a grey hoodie with a pair of black leggings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhJ8g_0cOxaYlW00
Out and about: Christine and Frank Lampard looked every inch the happy couple as they enjoyed a family outing with their son Freddie, six months, on Tuesday

The TV presenter wrapped up in a black padded coat while she also sported a pair of matching trainers.

Styling her brunette locks into an updo, Christine completed her look with silver earrings.

Frank, 43, also went for a casual look, wearing a blue hoodie with black tracksuit bottoms and a pair of grey trainers.

It comes after Christine and Frank's daughter was left in awe at her third birthday party when a rainbow appeared outside in the garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti6mb_0cOxaYlW00
Family: The couple, who are also parents to daughter Patricia, three, stepped out to a grab a cup of coffee with Christine cradling her son in her arms 

Patricia's party was rainbow themed - with Christine taking to Instagram to declare the theme had 'come to life'.

She shared a snap of her daughter with fairy wings on, gazing out into the garden as the rainbow arched across the sky above.

Christine welcomed their son, Freddie six months ago and the family live in Surrey.

Frank also has daughters Luna, 15, and Isla, 13, from a previous relationship with Ellen Rivas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9X4U_0cOxaYlW00
Outfit: The Loose Women presenter, 42, opted for a casual look for the day as she donned a grey hoodie with a pair of black leggings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFYq8_0cOxaYlW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5Qjj_0cOxaYlW00
Couple: Styling her brunette locks into an updo, Christine completed her look with silver earrings

Christine returned to Loose Women in September following her maternity leave.

The Irish presenter joked that her new son is 'very relaxed' before adding: 'It's good to be back.'

Christine also joked to her co-hosts Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Sunetra Sarker: 'I was just looking at myself and was like ''I look absolutely exhausted!'''

The mother-of-two confessed: 'It's good to be back. It feels really nice. I watched Loose Women every day. It was more for that company feeling.

'You can feel a bit isolated when you can't get out and do what you want to do in the same way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOMsf_0cOxaYlW00
Laid back: Frank, 43, also went for a casual look, wearing a blue hoodie with black tracksuit bottoms and a pair of grey trainers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNlz5_0cOxaYlW00
Career: Christine returned to Loose Women in September following her maternity leave
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUEwJ_0cOxaYlW00
Delighted! Christine and Frank's daughter was recently left in awe at her third birthday party when a rainbow appeared outside in the garden - matching the theme of the party

Discussing how her parenting approach has changed now she's a mother to two children, Christine told the panel: 'Maybe it's because I feel more relaxed or I don't have as much time to fuss over the second one, but he's very relaxed and cuddly and cute.'

Offering an insight into her family's dynamic, she added: 'Frank just adores him. The football has been purchased although it's our little girl showing the football skills, she can't get enough of it so who knows what's going to happen there.'

Christine added: 'She's been very gentle, little kisses on the cheek.'

The brunette beauty revealed on Instagram in March that she had welcomed her second child - father of four Frank's first boy.

Captioning a photo of herself cradling the couple's newborn son, she wrote at the time: 'Let us introduce you to our newest addition. ..Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJLtB_0cOxaYlW00
New arrival: The brunette beauty revealed on Instagram in March that she had welcomed her second child - father of four Frank's first boy

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Christine Lampard's celestial dress is quite literally out of this world

Leading the Loose Women panel on Wednesday, Christine Lampard had fans swooning over her shooting star print dress – and it’s out of this world. Turning to celebrity and royal favourite brand, Rixo, for her celestial style, the presenter teamed her multi-coloured maxi with a demure gold coin necklace and leather boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson celebrate wedding day with most romantic cake

A huge congratulations to former England footballer Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida Andersson, who recently tied the knot and are expecting their first child together. The happy couple celebrated their nuptials with a truly romantic cake at their wedding reception, held at Mayfair restaurant Scott's, with Jamie's dad Harry Redknapp sharing a photo of the two-tired creation on his Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Nolan
Person
Sunetra Sarker
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Christine Lampard
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says son Cody living in Conn. home she shared with late husband Frank: ‘Makes me so happy’

Kathie Lee Gifford said she has given the Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion that she once shared with her late husband, Frank Gifford, to her son Cody and his wife, Erika Brown. The former "Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda" host, 68, whose son married his sweetheart Brown in September 2020, told People magazine that the property has become a relic since she picked up and moved to Nashville in 2019 – but these days, Gifford said, when she travels back to the Northeast, she’s happy to keep the home in the family.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s 11th Birthday After Joshua Hall Engagement: Photos

A sweet shoutout! Christina Haack posted a touching tribute to her daughter, Taylor, while celebrating the 11-year-old’s birthday. “Eleven years and we’ve already had SO many adventures together,” the Flip or Flop alum, 38, captioned a Wednesday, September 22, Instagram slideshow. “Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid. Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Outing#Football Skills#Loose Women#Isla#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Izzy and Harry Judd reveal newborn son's adorable name

On Monday, Izzy and Harry Judd shared the joyous news that they had welcomed their third child together, a sweet baby boy. And the couple have wasted no time in revealing their son's name, as on Tuesday the pair took to Instagram to share that they'd called their newborn Lockie. In a sweet post, Izzy shared some photos of the couple's other children, Lola and Kit. "Back home… Lola and Kit, meet your brother Lockie," she wrote. "Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd, 11th October 2021, 7lbs 8oz." She then paid a tribute to fans, saying: "Thank you so much for all your kind messages yesterday! Xx"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

James Corden enjoys family outing with rarely seen lookalike son Max

James Corden enjoyed a fun family outing with his rarely seen son Max, ten, on Tuesday – and he looks just like his famous dad. The Late Late Show host treated the youngster to a basketball game at the Staples Center in LA, where they watched the Golden State Warriors defeat the Los Angeles Lakers. James was pictured congratulating Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry following their 121-114 victory as Max excitedly looked on.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She didn't know they were engaged': Louise Redknapp is 'quite shocked' after ex husband Jamie marries his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson

Louise Redknapp is reportedly 'quite shocked' about ex-husband Jamie's decision to marry Frida Andersson. The newlyweds, who are expecting their first child together, tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office on Monday, five months after they announced they were expecting a baby. And the whirlwind nuptials are said to have...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools Oliver shares fear for daughters in heartfelt post

Jools Oliver posted an emotional message to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and there's no doubt many parents will have sadly related to what she had to say. The mum-of-five re-posted a video shared by one of her friends, which originated on TikTok and showed a woman talking about several horrifying incidents where young women had been spiked by injection during nights out.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Channels ‘Pretty Woman’ Glam in Sharp Black Pumps for Fred Paris Jewelry Dinner

Emma Roberts chose a bold all-black look to channel her aunt, Julia Roberts, at a FRED Paris dinner. The “About Fate” actress is an ambassador for the brand’s “Pretty Woman” collection — which is directly inspired by the iconic film starring her aunt, Julia Roberts. Roberts hosted the collection’s dinner in a secret garden in Paris, wearing a black blazer and miniskirt by Carolina Herrera. Her blazer featured bold ruched puffy sleeves, wide lapels and several large buttons, accessorized with a feathered black Callie bag by Jimmy Choo. Her look was complete with the “Pretty Woman” collection’s white gold and diamond...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Denise Welch supported by fans after sharing emotional message

Loose Women star Denise Welch sadly lost her father, Vin, last month, and earlier this week the family laid him to rest. Following the funeral, Denise shared an emotional message, as she paid tribute to her late parent. "So today we celebrated the life of the legend, Vin Welch," she started. "We sent him off Vin style. With love, with colour, with sparkles surrounded by family and friends. I have never seen as many people at a service in my life. We laughed, we cried, we sang and we danced and the day was one of the most beautiful days I’ve ever been part of.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy