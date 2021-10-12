CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Profit bumps could aid drugstores’ evolution into health care centers

By Amanda Peacher
marketplace.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, business at big pharmacies has generally been strong. That financial bump could help them move into a new sector of health care. Once pandemic lockdowns were lifted, drugstore chains were particularly well suited to profit, and there are a few reasons for that. First, there’s “this wider shift towards...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Wages, health insurance the center of union health care worker strike

CONNECTICUT, USA — Union health care workers in several towns across the state are on strike this morning. The strike comes after they said there was a failure to reach an agreement over wages, health insurance and pensions with Sunrise, Inc. The company operates group home and daycare programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
UNION, CT
wealthmanagement.com

Simplify’s New PINK Health-Care Fund Will Give Its Profits Away

(Bloomberg) -- To help its new ETF succeed in a crowded field of health-care products, Simplify Asset Management is trying a novel approach: Giving all the profits away. Simplify Asset Management has launched a new fund, the Simplify Health Care ETF (ticker PINK), that has pledged to donate its fee profits to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the largest breast cancer research group in the U.S., according to a statement.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugstore#Health Care#Evolution#Rite Aid And Cvs#Covid#University Of Michigan#Marketplace
Register Citizen

Torrington health center to hold health care discussion

TORRINGTON — Attorney General William Tong and other dignitaries will gather at noon Friday at Community Health & Wellness of Greater Torrington, 469 Migeon Avenue, led by CEO Joanne Borduas. The purpose of the discussion is to address the lack of primary care providers in towns north of Torrington; dispel...
TORRINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Industry
marketplace.org

Federal pharma ingredient stockpile is under construction in Virginia

Some basic medications are in short supply in the United States. Part of the problem is that most of the ingredients for generic and over-the-counter drugs produced in the U.S. are imported, mainly from China and India. And those countries cut their exports during the pandemic. One possible solution? A new government stockpile of the ingredients used to make these medicines.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL
mountainstatesman.com

GFD receives donation from Taylor Health Care Center

GRAFTON—Taylor Health Care Center (HCC) presented the Grafton City Fire Department (GCFD) with a $750 donation from the AMFM Charitable Foundation. Ryan Roberts with the GCFD visited the center to receive the donation from Taylor HCC Executive Director Phillip Donnelly. “We are thankful for the support of the Grafton City...
GRAFTON, WV
WilmingtonBiz

Health Care Heroes: Health Care Executive

Honors an individual whose job performance is considered exemplary by people within their organizations, peers and community members. What the nominator said: Zane Bennett was recently promoted to director of business development for Life Care Services. Bennett previously served as Plantation Village’s executive director for seven years and throughout the pandemic. “Plantation Village, a nonprofit Life Plan Community in Porters Neck (managed by Life Care Services (LCS)), is a case study on how to implement a COVID-19 emergency response campaign for a vulnerable population to ensure their health and well-being. When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Plantation Village did not hesitate to spring into action to ensure the safety of its 300 residents ranging in ages from 62 to 100, its 150-member staff and family members. Thanks to leadership’s proactive response, there have been only two incidents of COVID among residents – each resident was vaccinated, had mild cases in August 2021 and are now fully recovered. … In January and February 2021, Plantation Village hosted on-site vaccination clinics in partnership with Walgreens. The community is working with Walgreens to host an on-site booster vaccine clinic as soon as it’s available. LCS introduced Eversafe 360, a new standard that raises the bar for overall safety for residents and staff.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Health Care Heroes: Health Care Professional

Honors any health care providers other than physicians or nurses whose performance is considered exemplary by patients, peers and other providers. What the nominator said: “Fran Johnson has led our COVID-19 vaccination clinics from the very beginning, along with being the clinical manager of one of the busiest specialties throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which is Pulmonology. Our Pulmonology providers are serving on the front lines at the COVID ICUs, and Fran serves as direct support for our pulmonology heroes. Fran Johnson also has sacrificed much time outside of her day-today responsibilities to be sure the COVID-19 vaccination clinics are running smoothly, as well as that we are providing staff support and vaccines to our underserved communities. She supports our community in not only getting vaccines but also supports the care provided to our COVID-19 infected patients and supporting their return to recovering from COVID-19. Fran’s dedication and service to our entire community throughout this pandemic have been crucial and surely appreciated! She is a TRUE health care hero.”
WILMINGTON, NC
wbaa.org

Health Care for Undocumented Immigrants

Health care for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. can be difficult to navigate. Today we hear from doctors behind research that shows not only the inequities faced, but the moral distress it causes clinicians who can’t treat treatable diseases. Produced by Mariam Sobh. Guests:. Offny Herrera. Dialysis Patient. Dr. Simit...
HEALTH SERVICES
hobokengirl.com

CarePoint Health to Become Non-Profit

CarePoint Health announced it that will transition from a for-profit system to a non-profit. CarePoint CEO Dr. Achintya Moulick plans to collaborate with local community leaders to push for and maintain community control of the hospitals. According to Hudson Reporter, Achintya, in collaboration with CarePoint founders Vivek Garipalli and James...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
WPFO

Thousands of Maine health care workers could soon lose their jobs

PORTLAND (WGME) – Thousands of Maine health care workers could soon be out of a job. There are 3,600 Maine health care workers still unvaccinated right now, according to state numbers, as Maine approaches the Oct. 29 enforcement date for the state's vaccine mandate. CMMC in Lewiston already started limiting...
MAINE STATE
scttx.com

TX Health Care Association Awards CNA of the Year to Burr from Focused Care at Center

Statewide Association for Long Term Care Facilities Bestows Honors to Outstanding Skilled Nursing Care Providers in Ten Regions Throughout Texas. October 13, 2021 – Following one of the most challenging years as a health care provider caring for the most vulnerable population during a global pandemic, a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) at Focused Care at Center, a local long term skilled nursing care community, was recognized by the Texas Health Care Association (THCA) for her outstanding delivery of nursing care. Vicki Burr, CNA, was presented with the award for Region 6 at the THCA’s Annual Convention in September.
TEXAS STATE
nau.edu

Health care in all languages

Rebeca Flores-Lopez has always been a hard worker. This strong work ethic began as early as elementary school. Being raised in Mexico, Flores-Lopez only knew how to speak Spanish. So when her family moved to Arizona when she was 7 years old, she was in for a bit of culture shock. It was not until she transferred to a more advanced elementary school in fifth grade that she realized how much the language barrier had put her behind. But even as a 10-year-old, Flores-Lopez knew becoming fluent in English would require hard work. By the time she entered middle school, her English had greatly improved and she was at the top of her class academically.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AMA

How health care AI could help train tomorrow’s physicians

As the medical community’s understanding of the application of augmented intelligence (AI) in health care grows, there remains the question of how AI—often called artificial intelligence—should be incorporated into physician training. The term augmented intelligence is preferred because it recognizes the enhancement, rather than replacement, of human capabilities. A webinar...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy