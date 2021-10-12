Advancements In Technology To Be The Humdinger Of Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market

When choosing a treatment option for orthopedic procedures, biomaterials have become widely popular. Biomaterials are biomedical materials that can be safely implanted or injected into the body and are, more often than not, a form of biologically active tissue themselves.1 Their prevalence in orthopedic procedures is largely attributed to their ability to mimic the structure or properties of osseous tissue. Many products can offer a number of beneficial properties, such as promoting bone growth within the body (osteoinduction), promoting bone growth on the biomaterial’s scaffold (osteoconduction), or inducing the differentiation of stem cells into osseous tissue (osteogenesis).2,3 The orthopedic biomaterials market includes bone graft substitutes, growth factors, cellular allografts, cell therapy, hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation, and even cartilage repair devices. The U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market saw a dramatic dip and subsequent rebound in market value in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. After recovery, the market is projected to see a consistently steady growth in value within the next few years. This growth is expected to be seen across all market segments apart from cellular allograft devices (Figure 1).4.
