Wendy’s manager pours hot oil on customer who complained about cold food, TN cops say
The manager of a Tennessee Wendy’s accused of throwing hot grease on a customer during a dispute over cold food is now facing criminal charges. The customer was “burnt up pretty bad” after Demarrus Pritchett, 23, allegedly attacked him with a pan of hot oil at the fast food restaurant in Huntingdon last week, according to police. Pritchett was arrested Oct. 6 on an aggravated assault charge.www.charlotteobserver.com
Comments / 0