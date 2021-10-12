Wendy’s manager pours hot oil on customer who complained about cold food, TN cops say

Working in a fast food restaurant can lead to all sorts of frustrations. Employees work long hours for minimal pay, and often little to no appreciation. They also have to deal with annoying orders, frustrating patrons, or worse, irate customers who are increasingly violent. Since 2019, there has been an increase in violent attacks taking place at fast-food and drink chains, according to Insider, which cited examples of a McDonald's manager in Missouri losing an eye after being assaulted with a rake by an ex-employee's father and a shooting at a Burger King in Memphis by customers not happy with the amount of hot sauce on their chicken sandwich. A report by the National Employment Law Project in 2019 also found more than 700 incidents of violence in McDonald's stores from 2016 to 2019.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO