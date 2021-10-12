CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy’s manager pours hot oil on customer who complained about cold food, TN cops say

By Tanasia Kenney
CharlotteObserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe manager of a Tennessee Wendy’s accused of throwing hot grease on a customer during a dispute over cold food is now facing criminal charges. The customer was “burnt up pretty bad” after Demarrus Pritchett, 23, allegedly attacked him with a pan of hot oil at the fast food restaurant in Huntingdon last week, according to police. Pritchett was arrested Oct. 6 on an aggravated assault charge.

