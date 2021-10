ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More change could soon be on the horizon for the Tri-County Health Department. The Adams County Board of Commissioners plans to give notice to TCHD about its intentions on leaving the group. Douglas County commissioners voted to leave the agency in September after months of contention. Commissioners in Adams County plan to bring up a resolution at its Oct. 26 public hearing. The county says it will remain with TCDH through December of 2022, as it’s legally obligated. (credit: CBS) Then, the next month, the county will start using its own health department. Commissioner and Board Chair Eva Henry says Douglas...

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO