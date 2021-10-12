Stock futures are little changed as the Dow tries to avoid a third-straight losing day
Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as the market tried to get out of its recent funk driven by concerns about the economy and inflation. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were lower slightly, having earlier pointed to a loss of more than 200 points at one point in the overnight session. S&P 500 futures were also about flat. Nasdaq 100 futures were the standout, adding 0.2%.stockxpo.com
