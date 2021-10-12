CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock futures are little changed as the Dow tries to avoid a third-straight losing day

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures were little changed on Tuesday as the market tried to get out of its recent funk driven by concerns about the economy and inflation. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were lower slightly, having earlier pointed to a loss of more than 200 points at one point in the overnight session. S&P 500 futures were also about flat. Nasdaq 100 futures were the standout, adding 0.2%.



stockxpo.com

Stocks Close Higher as Companies Report Earnings

U.S. stocks rose as investors parsed earnings reports for insight into how companies are coping with inflation and supply-chain disruptions. The S&P 500 gained 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, or about 200 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7%. Third-quarter earnings season is in its early...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow futures jump 170 points as investors bet strong profits will continue to lift market

U.S. stock futures gained on Tuesday as major companies continued to report strong third-quarter earnings, easing concerns that persistent Covid cases and rising costs would derail corporate America’s profit recovery. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 170 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures added 0.5% and...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow futures jump nearly 200 points on strong earnings reports

U.S. stock futures gained on Tuesday as major companies continued to report strong third-quarter earnings, easing concerns that persistent Covid cases and rising costs would derail corporate America’s profit recovery. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 190 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures added 0.5% and...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Downgraded Bank Stocks to Avoid

The banking sector has made an impressive comeback this year on the back of rising financial and capital market activities amid bullish market sentiment. However, Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (MS) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) to underperform their peers in the coming weeks, arguing that the current valuation of these stocks looks unreasonable. Read on.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla price target upped to $900 at B. of A. Securities

Analysts at B. of A. Securities on Tuesday tweaked their price target on Tesla Inc. stock to $900, from $800, ahead of the electric-car maker's third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. That implies an upside around 3.5% over Tuesday's share price. Tesla got a "slight premium" over B. of A.'s expectations to factor in "(Tesla's) track record of growth, consistent capital raises, and overall investor hype," the analysts said in a note. Tesla has gained 23% so far this year, compared with gains around 20% for the S&P 500 index in the same period.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 retakes 4,500 and rises for fifth straight session to clinch longest win streak in 2 months; Bitcoin ETF rises

U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday finished solidly higher for another session, putting the main indexes near closing highs, supported by strong corporate earnings, despite the spread of the coronavirus delta variant and supply-chain disruptions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6% to 35,457, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.7% to around 4,519, gaining for a fifth straight session, matching the longest win streak since Aug. 25; while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.7% higher at 15,129. Separately, the first exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin got off to a solid start in its first trading day on the NYSE. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF closed up 4.7% as bitcoin prices trading near an all-time high around $65,000. The ProShares bitcoin ETF is pegged to bitcoin futures, and offers indirect exposure to the world's No. 1 crypto.
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow rises 198 points as strong third-quarter earnings roll in

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. markets climbed on Tuesday amid a round of strong third-quarter earnings reports from major companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 198.7 points, or 0.56%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.74% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 0.71%. Johnson & Johnson stock rose...
STOCKS

