Keep HomeAid In Mind During the Holidays

With the start of the fourth and final quarter of the year, thoughts return to community involvement and year-end giving. As the holiday festivities grow closer, it’s easy to get caught up in all the sights and sounds of the holidays and shopping sprees. It’s important to keep in mind those that are less fortunate during the holiday season and as a part of the Atlanta real estate industry, HomeAid Atlanta should be a top priority when it comes to giving back during the holiday season.