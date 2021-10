France’s Oscar selection committee has shortlisted three titles as the country’s potential submission for the International Feature Oscar race. They include Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner L’Evénement (Happening), Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or laureate Titane and Cédric Jiminez’s Bac Nord (The Stronghold) which ran out of competition on the Riviera in July. The two major prizewinners, Happening and Titane, were expected to figure among the group which will now be whittled down with the official entry announced on October 12. Titane was released locally by Diaphana Distribution in July after making history as only the second film directed by a...

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO