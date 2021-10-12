CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Food bank needs still above pre-pandemic levels

By The Associated Press Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON — Hunger and food insecurity across the United States have dropped measurably over the past six months, but the need remains far above pre-pandemic levels. Specialists in hunger issues warn the situation for millions of families remains extremely fragile. An Associated Press review of bulk distribution numbers from hundreds of food banks across the country reveals a downward trend in the amount of food handed out by food banks across the country. It started in the spring as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout took hold and some closed sectors of the economy began to reopen.

