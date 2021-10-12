The Latest: Food bank needs still above pre-pandemic levels

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower income countries, if the drug gets approved by regulators.The private foundation said in a statement released Wednesday it hasn’t determined how it will allocate the money, but will use the funds to “support the range of activities required to develop and manufacture generic versions” of the drug, molnupiravir. Merck has licensed its technology with generic drug manufacturers in India Under the agreement, the company said it will provide licenses to manufacturers to supply...

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO