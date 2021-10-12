LET’S BOO HUNGER AWAY – Halloween Food Drive

The Emergency Needs Task Force (ENTF) of Pulaski County will host a Halloween Food Drive, co-sponsored by Next Level VR MOVA Technologies. ENTF is an incorporated, non-profit organization whose only purpose is to provide emergency assistance to lower-in-come residents who are unable to meet emergency needs for fuel, shelter, utilities and food. ENTF is funded by charitable foundations, churches, individual citizens and governed by a Board of Directors. The daily business is handled by the staff of New River Community Action in Pulaski.