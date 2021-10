Having made the most of the outdoor festival season, the font just keeps getting bigger for Dogs In A Pile who returned home to Asbury Park on Friday to headline The Stone Pony for the very first time. Jersey Shore-based via the Berklee College of Music, it’s an exciting time for the recent college graduates who are now touring for the first time without the burden of also having to manage a full-time education. That is, of course, with the exception of drummer Joe Babick, Dogs’ 18-year-old drummer who just graduated high school this past spring and whose Berkelee admission is on hold while the band pursues a full-time touring schedule.

