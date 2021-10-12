PODCAST: Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: The Boy Who Cried Prank

Tug-a-war is deadly, but prank phone calls are where Squid Game draws the line. It has come to the attention of many, as stated in The Hollywood Reporter, that the phone number used in the show is not a fake TV number. It is also not a number that will enter you into a million dollar competition. No, the number belongs to a very real South Korean person who has suddenly become very popular. The owner of the number has reportedly received over 4,000 calls a day from those declaring that they want to compete in Squid Game.

