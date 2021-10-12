Meek Mill Reaches New Peak on Artists 500 as Drake Holds at Number One

Meek Mill has seen plenty of criticism regarding his recently released Expensive Pain album. The Dreamchasers rapper has seen the album’s cover art ranted about and even defended. He’s also seen the album’s sales be used as fodder in his back-and-forth with Akademiks, although the two recently called a truce. After debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard chart behind Drake and Taylor Swift, Meek now wants nothing to do with the charts, only measuring his success by how the people feel it.

