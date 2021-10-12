CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Meek Mill Reaches New Peak on Artists 500 as Drake Holds at Number One

By RS Charts
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake maintained an iron-fisted grip on the Number One spot of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 for the fifth straight week. The rapper cruised to his 36th non-consecutive week at Number One with 241.9 million song streams for the week of October 1st through October 7th. While Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, was bumped from Number One on the Top 200 albums chart thanks to a special CD release of Taylor Swift’s new version of Fearless, Drake maintained the top two spots on the Top 100 songs chart, with “Way 2 Sexy” landing at Number One with 19.9 million streams and “Knife Talk” arriving at Two with 19.3 million streams.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Claims He Would Rather Be Taken Off Billboard 200 Chart After Debuting At No. 3

Meek Mill has seen plenty of criticism regarding his recently released Expensive Pain album. The Dreamchasers rapper has seen the album’s cover art ranted about and even defended. He’s also seen the album’s sales be used as fodder in his back-and-forth with Akademiks, although the two recently called a truce. After debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard chart behind Drake and Taylor Swift, Meek now wants nothing to do with the charts, only measuring his success by how the people feel it.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pooh Shiesty Shows Love To Meek Mill From Behind Bars

Pooh Shiesty came into 2021 as one of the hottest new rappers in the game. As the leading star of the new 1017 roster and the success of "Back In Blood," the Memphis rapper earned the hype that he was riding off of. Then he dropped Shiesty Season which debuted at #4 of the Billboard 200 with 62K units moved in its first week.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Addresses "Expensive Pain" Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts

Regardless of the numbers, Meek Mill is proud of Expensive Pain. He has gone on record to say that his most recently released record was better than 2018's Championships in his eyes, and Expensive Pain went on to debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album is said to have moved 95,000 equivalent album units, a drastic contrast to Championships' 229,000 units.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill made his seventh appearance in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with his fifth studio album Expensive Pain. Expensive Pain finished third in its debut week after amassing 95,000 equivalent album units, 10,000 of which consisted of album sales, while 82,000 were made up of SEA units, equaling 110.53 million on-demand streams of the project’s songs, Billboard reports. Meek’s latest offering came within sales projections, but falls well short of 2018’s Championships, which took the top spot with a staggering 229,000 units moved.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Mitski
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Adele
Person
Meek
Person
Drake
hypebeast.com

Meek Mill's 'Expensive Pain' Debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200

Https://Www.billboard.com/Articles/News/9643266/Taylor-Swift-Fearless-Taylors-Version-Billboard-200-Return-Number-1/ Meek Mill is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 3 with Expensive Pain. The 18-track project earned 95,000 equivalent album units, including 82,000 in streaming equivalent album units (110.53 million on-demand streams of the songs), 10,000 in album sales and 3,000 in track equivalent album units. Expensive Pain...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

RS Charts: Drake's 'Way 2 Sexy' Rebounds to Number One

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The collaboration with Future and Young Thug, which pulled in 19.9 million streams, has spent four non-consecutive weeks in the top spot; it was briefly displaced by the Coldplay and BTS collaboration “My Universe,” which fell to Number Seven (6.5 million streams) in its second week, even as it out-sold all its competitors.
ENTERTAINMENT
GoldDerby

Billboard 200: Drake (‘Certified Lover Boy’) back on top for 4th total week, holding off Don Toliver debut

Drake is back on top after a relatively slow tracking week (October 8-14) on the Billboard 200 albums chart. His “Certified Lover Boy” was number-one during its first three weeks of release, then slipped down after YoungBoy Never Broke Again (“Sincerely, Kentrell“) and Taylor Swift (her re-recorded “Fearless“) took turns at the top. More on this week’s chart at Billboard.com. “Certified Lover Boy” moved back up to first place despite dipping slightly in its equivalent album units, which are determined by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales, and streaming performance on online platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Last week...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Radio#The Rolling Stone Artists#Youngboy
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Tweets He Is "Looking For BIA"

Since dropping "Whole Lotta Money" and its remix featuring Nicki Minaj, BIA's rapid ascension into stardom has been impressive and has sparked a ton of conversation between the Boston rapper's supporters, and her detractors. And despite criticism about her Met Gala look and supposedly underwhelming BET Hip Hop Awards "Whole...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Intensifies Meek Mill Feud: "Drake Ain't Never Paid For A Post"

The long-standing beef between DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The blogger and Rap star have been trading insults for years, and while there are long periods when they don't address their animosity, all the chaos has been revived with the release of Meek's album, Expensive Pain.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Song Finally Goes No. 1; Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns as Top Album

The status quo on the songs chart has shifted, as Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” — a collab with Jack Harlow — finally reached No. 1 after spending a lot of its six-week run to date stuck in the No. 2 position. The tune moves up on the strength of 18.9 million streams. On the album chart, though, it is business as usual, with Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” returning to the No. 1 position this week. It stepped aside last week to make way by a brief, vinyl-driven resurgence by Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” Six weeks into its run, “CLB”...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Meek Mill Says ‘Squid Game’ and Life in the Hood Are One in the Same

Meek Mill is part of the viewing public has seen Netflix’s latest phenomenon, Squid Game. The series is about to be the most-watched in Netflix history, but Meek has viewed that the dynamics of the series mirror “hood poverty.”. In Squid Game, 456 participants who are financially strapped compete in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UV Cavalier Daily

Meek Mill tells the luxuries and hardships of fame on 'Expensive Pain'

After leaving Pennsylvania’s Graterford Correctional Facility in a helicopter in 2018, Meek Mill has brought a sense of maturity to his career. Mill’s previous album, “Championships,” broke barriers as he spoke perfectly about the unjust prison system and overcoming adversity. On his most recent release, Mill decided to provide insight into his current lifestyle.
MUSIC
NME

Meek Mill compares ‘Squid Game’ to “hood poverty”

Meek Mill has compared the premise of the hit Netflix TV show Squid Game to “hood poverty”, claiming that it represents “the exact same thing”. The South Korean survival drama, which recently became the streaming service’s biggest-ever series launch, depicts a dystopian contest in which people in debt are forced to partake in a series of deadly games in a bid to win a huge cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy