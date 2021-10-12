PODCAST: Masked Speaker: Personifying Dead Dad

Dog the Bounty Hunter hasn’t found his way back to reality TV just yet, but he’s currently kept himself occupied with another endeavor. At the end of September, the TV personality and former bail bondsman joined in the hunt for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito. Most probably know Petito as the young influencer and traveler who disappeared in late August, before her remains were found in Wyoming on September 19. Dog has received a considerable amount of media attention since lending his services to the hunt, which has sparked reactions from a number of people. Most recently, a former FBI agent offered some honest thoughts on the TV personality’s involvement.

