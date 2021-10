Before the preseason began, the Nets were reportedly “optimistic” star guard Kyrie Irving would eventually get his COVID-19 vaccine and join the team full-time. To those who covered and watched Irving in Boston (and, presumably, to those who employed him), optimism that Irving could be swayed on anything always felt misplaced. Sure enough, on Wednesday, ESPN reported that the Nets’ optimism is waning. The organization is now weighing whether to let Irving be a part-time player — and thereby lose out on more than $17 million — or to simply sideline him completely.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO