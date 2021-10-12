Acoustic Goose Offshoot Orebolo Announces Northeast, Colorado Winter Tour Dates

Orebolo, an acoustic trio featuring Rich Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar) Peter Anspach (vocals, guitar), Jeff Arevalo (upright bass) announced a series of six winter tour dates. The band, comprised of members of the emergent Connecticut rock group Goose, will make stops in upstate New York and Vermont in December, followed by a trio of shows in Colorado in late January including a show at Denver’s Ogden Theatre with Montana bluegrass outfit Kitchen Dwellers. Orebolo has built a faithful following nationwide, specifically after a series of virtual festival appearances in 2020, and an acclaimed performance at Lockn’ Presents FRED The Festival in August 2021. Formed during the height of the initial COVID-19 surge, the three band members shared a home and found comfort in both learning new covers and creatively exploring Goose’s deep catalog acoustically - a feeling they hoped to translate to those listening at home.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO