Acoustic Goose Offshoot Orebolo Announces Northeast, Colorado Winter Tour Dates
Orebolo, the acoustic trio featuring members of Goose, has announced a slate of six winter tour dates taking place in December 2021 and January 2022. On December 2nd, Rich Mitarotonda (vocals/guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals/guitar), and Jeff Arevalo (upright bass) will kick off their winter tour at Tarrytown Music Hall in Tarrytown, NY. They will then head to Homer, NY the very next night (12/3) for a show at Homer Center for the Arts, before trekking up to Stowe, VT on December 4th for a show at Spruce Peak Performing Arts.liveforlivemusic.com
Comments / 0