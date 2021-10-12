Thomas Rhett Shares it Takes Sacrifice to Make a Marriage Work, Even for Him
Today, October 12th, is Thomas Rhett (TR) and his wife Lauren’s 9th Anniversary. TR shares that even for him and his wife, marriage is not always a “fairy tale.”. When the couple exchanged their vows in 2012, TR had just released his self-titled EP featuring his first single “Something to Do With My Hands.” That single hit #15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since that time, TR has released five studio albums and scored 18 number one singles.www.wbwn.com
