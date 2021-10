That looks pretty good, doesn't it? I mean, all it needs is some special sauce and you'll have a Minnesota hotdish. Except I didn't make it for me, or my kids. I made this for my dog Gloria. Gloria knows it too. She absolutely loves being able to eat food that's not out of a can. Unfortunately, that's not really the reason I made her this special dog recipe. I made it because she's on special food for dogs, and I can't get it. I have a subscription to this prescription dog food, but unfortunately, because of the shipping issues around the world, I'm not able to get it.

PET SERVICES ・ 14 HOURS AGO