This Customer Goes Too Far

By Morty
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman got really impatient at a Churches Chicken in Texas. The line wasn’t moving quick enough for her, so she decided to plow her car into the car in front of her to get it moved out of the way. Well in the normal world, that doesn’t help things go quicker. She got out and started running from the authorities, which is a sign of guilt. When caught, it was discovered she’s done things like this before because of similar situations! She was arrested and charged!

