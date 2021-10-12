CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife Officers Remove Tire That Was Around Elk's Neck for 2 Years

By Mary Jo DiLonardo, editorial process
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than two years, an elk has been roaming the Colorado wilderness with a tire around its neck. Although wildlife officials aren’t sure how it got there, they finally were able to take it off. The young bull elk was first spotted by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW)...

