Wildlife Officers Remove Tire That Was Around Elk's Neck for 2 Years

Keep your eyes open, friends. Colorado wildlife officials are reporting an increase in black bear activity in the Denver metro area.What’s happening: Our furry friends are getting ready to hibernate — and they’re packing on the pounds to prepare. That means they’re spending up to 20 hours a day stockpiling 20,000 calories wherever they can find them. State of play: Roughly 50 sightings in and around Denver have been reported between Sept. 1 and Oct. 14, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials. But even more activity is expected as winter closes in.On Oct. 8, wildlife officers relocated a bear from Denver’s University Park neighborhood.Be smart: If you encounter a cute chonker inside city limits, report the sighting to local authorities.
