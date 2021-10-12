Great Western Bank closing in Colman
The Great Western Bank in Colman will officially close its doors this week after having been in business in town since 2016. Friday will be its last official day of business. Local customers were notified weeks ago of the change and told their accounts, should they choose to stay with the bank, would be transferred automatically to the Madison branch. There are four other branches nearby, including Brookings, Dell Rapids, Crooks and Sioux Falls.moodycountyenterprise.com
