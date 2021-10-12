U.S. raises estimates for corn, soybean production

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Recent flurry of activity on export market, tight global balance sheet, supportive to wheat futures. * Front-month MGEX spring wheat contract hit its highest since July 2012 during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 5-3/4 cents at $7.41-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 2-1/2 cents to $7.50-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was 5 cents higher at $9.79-1/4. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn firming on expectations of strong ethanol production due to soaring prices for crude oil. * Benchmark CBOT December corn rose above its 20-day moving average during overnight trading. The contract hit resistance at its 50-day moving average. * CBOT December corn last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.34-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen higher for fifth session in a row, with strong export demand in focus. * Benchmark CBOT November soybeans hit resistance at Tuesday's high of $12.39-1/4 a bushel overnight. * November soybeans were last 9-1/2 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO