U.S. raises estimates for corn, soybean production

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn production will be bigger than previously expected, the government said on Tuesday. The U.S. corn harvest was seen at 15.019 billion bushels and the soybean harvest was seen at 4.448 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. USDA forecast corn yields of 176.5 bushels per acre and soybean yields of 51.5 bushels per acre.

www.agriculture.com

MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine, traders agree 2021/22 wheat export cap at 25.3 mln tonnes

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry and its biggest grain traders have agreed to increase wheat export quota to 25.3 million tonnes for 2021/22 season from 17.5 million in 2020/21 due to an expected record grain harvest this year, the ministry said late on Tuesday. Favourable weather could...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in August

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed fell to 46.9% in August, compared with 49.8% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Wednesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Aug-2021 Jul-2021 Aug-2020 Total Shipments 1,922,731 1,945,965 1,855,745 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 47.2% 49.8% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.5% Wheat 1.9% 1.9% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Oct. 19

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 115.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct. 19) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 115.4 77.3 18.6 7.6 12.3 27.1 2.9 3.6 Crop, as of same date 130.6 87.2 22.0 8.2 11.4 24.8 2.6 3.3 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 43.3 27.5 7.8 1.5 7.6 0.7 1.6 2.1 hectares Harvested area, as of 45.2 28.8 8.2 1.6 7.1 0.7 1.4 1.8 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 16.3 million hectares compared to 17.5 million hectares on Oct. 19, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil to partially halt beef production amid China export ban -report

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has told local meatpackers to halt beef production intended for export to China as the Asian country has not yet lifted an export ban imposed in early September, newspaper O Globo reported late on Tuesday. The suspension was put in place...
AGRICULTURE
roblawnews.com

Corn, soybean harvest continues

Almost two-thirds of the state’s corn crop and just over half of its soybeans have been harvested.Ac... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

To reduce costs of beef, US ranchers build own meat plants

Nebraska rancher Rusty Kemp has complained for years about the low prices paid for his cattle, even as the cost of beef at groceries continued to rise. This issue has been blamed on the consolidation of the beef industry, which started in the 1970s, which resulted in four companies, Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods and National Beef Packing, accounting for over 80 percent of U.S. beef processing.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, corn up 4-5 cents, soy up 9-10 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Recent flurry of activity on export market, tight global balance sheet, supportive to wheat futures. * Front-month MGEX spring wheat contract hit its highest since July 2012 during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 5-3/4 cents at $7.41-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 2-1/2 cents to $7.50-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was 5 cents higher at $9.79-1/4. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn firming on expectations of strong ethanol production due to soaring prices for crude oil. * Benchmark CBOT December corn rose above its 20-day moving average during overnight trading. The contract hit resistance at its 50-day moving average. * CBOT December corn last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.34-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen higher for fifth session in a row, with strong export demand in focus. * Benchmark CBOT November soybeans hit resistance at Tuesday's high of $12.39-1/4 a bushel overnight. * November soybeans were last 9-1/2 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Prices hold firm on global demand

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures extended gains on Wednesday to hold near one-week highs, supported by brisk global demand and slow-moving harvests in some major production zones. Record highs for palm oil futures lent support to oilseeds including soybeans. Slow-moving soybean harvesting in part...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-U.S. weekly railcar loadings -- AAR

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Association of American Railroads issued its weekly railcar loadings on major U.S. railroads as follows: DATA FOR MOST RECENT WEEK This week Year-to-date Carloads vs 2020 Cumulative Avg/wk vs 2020 (pct) (pct) Total Carloads 229,730 1.2 9,479,190 231,200 7.6 Chemicals 32,721 10.1 1,326,987 32,366 5.7 Coal 57,772 -4.1 2,613,470 63,743 11.5 Farm Products excl. Grain, & Food (1) 17,142 5.1 643,431 15,693 2.3 Forest Products (2) 9,886 6.0 412,188 10,053 8.4 Grain 25,133 -1.6 941,999 22,976 6.9 Metallic Ores & Metals (3) 21,990 18.7 930,039 22,684 27.0 Motor Vehicles & Parts (4) 13,374 -14.5 530,613 12,942 3.5 Nonmetallic Minerals (5) 32,210 3.7 1,241,721 30,286 0.8 Petroleum & Petroleum Products 9,901 -3.6 433,157 10,565 -3.7 Other (6) 9,601 -7.7 405,585 9,892 3.6 Total Intermodal Units (7) 267,253 -8.5 11,346,182 276,736 8.9 Total Traffic 496,983 -4.2 20,825,372 507,936 8.3 NOTES: (1) Includes: farm products excluding grain; grain mill products; food products (2) Includes: primary forest products; lumber and wood products; pulp & paper products (3) Includes: metallic ores; coke; primary metal products; iron and steel scrap (4) Includes: motor vehicles and equipment (5) Includes: crushed stone, sand and gravel; nonmetallic minerals; stone, clay and glass products (6) Includes: waste and nonferrous scrap; all other carloads (7) Includes: containers; trailers Averages per week may not sum to totals due to independent rounding. AAR posts its data on Web site www.aar.org Total Carloads.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

Argentina says growers have sold 31.9 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 31.9 million tonnes of soybeans harvested in the 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Oct. 13. It said the rhythm of sales was slower than last year's, when as of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat futures climb on strong global demand

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit a two-week high on Wednesday and soybean and wheat futures also advanced, supported by brisk global demand, firm cash markets and slow-moving harvests in some production zones. Record highs for palm oil futures lent support to oilseed futures, including soybeans and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

US Agriculture Secretary says Biden administration to look at seed competition

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said seeds are the next thing the Department of Agriculture will look at under a Biden administration order on competition, during an event with farmers and Mexico's agriculture minister in Iowa on Wednesday. The administration plans to take a look at...
AGRICULTURE
cbslocal.com

Corn, Soybean Yields Better Than Expected

Much of the growing season was so dry it was being compared to the drought of 1988, a bad year for farmers in the Midwest. But as August turned into September, things took a turn for the better.
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

Organic Soybean Prices Spike Despite Huge US Soybean Production

Organic soybeans are a crucial crop for the production of organic soy products, such as soy milk and tofu. In the US, organic soybeans are also a major component of feed for organic-certified livestock. As Reuters reports, the prices of organic soybeans have soared higher than they’ve been in seven years, and now American companies are struggling to find enough. Yet the US also produces around 30 percent of the entire world’s soybeans. What’s going on?
AGRICULTURE
kciiradio.com

Iowa Corn, Soybean Harvest Week Ahead of Average

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig comments on this week’s Crop Progress and Condition report that warmer than average conditions continued last week, while portions of northern Iowa experienced the first sub-freezing temperatures of the season. The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service states that despite measurable precipitation across the state...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt 2021/22 wheat imports seen at 12.4 mln tonnes -USDA attache

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Cairo:. "FAS Cairo (Post) forecasts Egypt's wheat imports in marketing year (MY) 2021/22 (July – June) at 12.4 MMT (million metric tons), up from the previous marketing year estimate due to higher consumption driven by population growth. Egypt's wheat production in MY 2021/22 is also up from the previous marketing year. Egypt's corn production expanded significantly in response to high prices, while rice production fell sharply as the government enforced restrictions on its planted area. Consequently, corn imports are forecast lower, while rice imports are expected up to offset the production shortfall."
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures decline on technical selling, export worries

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Wednesday on technical selling and fears that falling Chinese hog prices point to slowing export demand for U.S. pork, traders said. CME December lean hog futures settled down 1.375 cents at 76.025 cents per pound, after dipping...
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

Soybean Harvest Nearing Completion; Corn Harvest Almost Half Done

Statewide Iowa — Harvest continues in the Hawkeye State. The weekly crop report from the USDA tells us the soybean harvest is nearing completion on a statewide basis and farmers have a good start harvesting corn. The crop report says that despite measurable precipitation across Iowa, harvest continued as farmers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits two-week high on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday to their highest level in two weeks as concerns over global supplies underpinned the market. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $7.51-3/4 a bushel by 0105 GMT, near the session high of $7.53 a bushel - the highest since Oct. 7. Wheat closed up 1.8% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE

