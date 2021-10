Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the proud father of three daughters, including Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. Find out more about them here. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, is a household name across the globe, with great success as a wrestler, actor, and businessman. The beloved Hollywood figure has another important job: to be a loving and caring father to his three children, Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. The Jumanji actor definitely takes his job seriously, recently sitting down with People ahead of Father’s Day to discuss how grateful he is to care for three amazing daughters.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 DAYS AGO