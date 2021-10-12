Larrabee Center holds Trinkets & Togs fashion show
On Nov. 6, 2021, the Larrabee Center will host its 18th Trinkets & Togs Fashion Show fundraiser. This is the biggest event of the year with music, food, community and fashion. With a ticket purchase, attendees enter into a door prize giveaway and experience a night of the latest thrifted fashion from the Trinkets & Togs thrift store. Don't forget about the silent auction full of exciting prizes donated by area businesses, and live music and food to enjoy a fun evening with the Larrabee Center and Trinkets & Togs.
