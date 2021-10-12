Larrabee Center holds Trinkets & Togs fashion show

The City of Marion will host its first-ever Halloween Fashion Show at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, in the Uptown Artway (between 10th and 11th Streets and 7th and 8th Avenues). Children of all ages are invited to show off their Halloween costumes two days early and collect candy and treats. Each look will be announced as kids walk across the stage, and families can show off a group costume if their look includes more than one person.

MARION, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO