Larrabee Center holds Trinkets & Togs fashion show

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 6, 2021, the Larrabee Center will host its 18th Trinkets & Togs Fashion Show fundraiser. This is the biggest event of the year with music, food, community and fashion. With a ticket purchase, attendees enter into a door prize giveaway and experience a night of the latest thrifted fashion from the Trinkets & Togs thrift store. Don’t forget about the silent auction full of exciting prizes donated by area businesses, and live music and food to enjoy a fun evening with the Larrabee Center and Trinkets & Togs.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

