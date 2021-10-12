Bartlett to construct soybean crushing plant in southeast Kansas
Bartlett, a Savage Company, has obtained approval from the Board of County Commissioners of Montgomery County, Kansas, to receive county-issued industrial revenue bonds to support Bartlett’s development of a soybean crushing facility in Montgomery County. The Bartlett plant will be capable of handling approximately 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually to crush into soybean meal and refined soybean oil, feedstock used in producing renewable fuels, food products and animal feeds.www.hpj.com
