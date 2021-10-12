5 Nordic countries suspend use of Moderna vaccine
The Federal Death Agency says the benefits outweigh the risk. Really? The long term survival rate of myocarditis is NOT good. So the FDA considers death an acceptable risks?. And what is more, they want to ignore "natural immunity." Also, it seems they are still continuing to ignore therapeutics such as Ivermectin, which is cheap, effective and does come in doses specifically for human consumption. And yes, hydroxychloroquine; also cheap, effective when used early after onset of infection, and comes in human dosages.www.beaufortcountynow.com
Comments / 0