Week 8 of the Tuscaloosa area high school football season is here. Here is a look at the top area games, with predictions. Fayette County (4-3, 3-1 4A-R5) at Gordo (5-2, 3-1) Gordo is coming off its highest-scoring game of the year and third shutout win, defeating Hamilton 54-0. The Greenwave have shown it can run the ball and Fayette County has struggled against strong running teams, losing to Bibb County and Northside – 31-12 and 34-0, respectively.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO