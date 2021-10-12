CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Sixx on Why Vince Neil Reminds Him of Robert Plant

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikki Sixx recalled in a new interview how he wrote specifically for Vince Neil and how the Motley Crue frontman reminds him of Robert Plant. Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Sixx said, “With Motley Crue, Vince has this amazing, unique voice — sometimes like Robert Plant, Perry Farrell… they have these interesting voices that are… they’re not pitchy, they’re just raw and just kind of on top. I always loved that about Vince’s voice and I would write for Vince.”

Deadline

Rocker Vince Neil Breaks Ribs In Fall From Stage During Festival

Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He was encouraging the crowd to clap when he dropped out of view. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the singer’s bassist, Dana Strum, told the crowd. He added that Neil “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically.” Neil is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 Billboard 200 chart. That total includes 1989’s Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe’s only album to reach number one.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Looks That Kill: Photos Of Nikki Sixx’s Mansion

Nikki Sixx’s 10,000 square foot home in California just sold for $5.18 million, and it is sick. Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has sold his Mediterranean-style mansion in California and hiss imprint is clearly visible. Here are some of the coolest features of the house in Westlake Village and why Nikki Sixx decided to sell it.
CELEBRITIES
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Vince Neil falls off stage

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil is injured falling off a stage in Pigeon Forge Friday night. Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was injured Friday night when he fell off the stage during a solo concert at a Tennessee rock festival.
CELEBRITIES
92.9 Jack FM

Nikki Sixx Concedes Motley Crue Were ‘Probably’ Sexist in the ’80s

Nikki Sixx conceded that Motley Crue were "most probably" a sexist band in their heyday, as were the rest of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers. "In today’s environment, most probably," the bassist told Classic Rock while discussing whether Motley Crue's behavior in the '80s would be seen as sexist. "As was everybody. In the '70s, when I grew up, it was just the messaging that came through, and you were emulating your heroes."
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

NIkki Sixx Promises New Memoir Is ‘The Story You Haven’t Heard’

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx promises his third memoir will go where the others haven't, focusing squarely on his formative years. The new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, is set for publication on October 19th via Hachette Books. Blabbermouth quotes Sixx as saying, "This is the story...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX 'Understands' Why DAVID LEE ROTH Turned Down MÖTLEY CRÜE Tour

Nikki Sixx says that he "understands" why David Lee Roth turned down an offer to take part in that MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour". In an article previewing Sixx's just-released book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", the Los Angeles Times revealed that when CRÜE invited Diamond Dave to share the bill with them on their highly anticipated reunion tour, the VAN HALEN singer responded, "I don't open for bands that I influenced."
MUSIC
beachcomber.news

Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Tore Up Grand Prix Stage

When I was a kid I remember seeing dad’s and grandpa’s alike rocking the “Old Guys Rule” shirts and couldn’t help but snicker at the rather satirical phrase. I had the same sort of sentiment when I heard that Vince Neil, the lead singer of glam metal band, Motley Crue was headlining the Grand Prix this weekend in Long Beach. Fans who have seen the band’s biopic, The Dirt, know that the now 60-year-old singer has put a toll on his body over the years. And fans who have seen Vince Neil in the past decade can see that the lead singer has put on a few extra pounds since his prime Crue days.
LONG BEACH, CA
