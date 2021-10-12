BMW M3 V10 uses whole speedometer on Autobahn, hits 186 mph

One can say a lot of bad things about the new generation BMW M3, but when it comes to power, everyone should agree that 500 horsepower (more or less) is enough for a sports sedan. But AC Schnitzer thinks there is room for improvement, for final output but also for the M3’s handling and aerodynamics. And, its last tuning package does exactly that: transforms the M3 in the car everyone will want to drive!

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO