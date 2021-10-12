BMW M3 V10 uses whole speedometer on Autobahn, hits 186 mph
The BMW M3 has had a variety of engines under its bonnet since the performance model's inception in the latter half of the 1980s. It originally came out with a small four-cylinder engine before graduating to an inline-six, and eventually, a meaty V8. With downsizing in full swing, the M3 will never go back to an eight-cylinder engine as today's inline-six will likely be hybridised before succumbing to the impending EV assault.uk.motor1.com
