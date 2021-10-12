CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick Detention Center Unveils New Digital Mail System

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The Frederick County Detention Center will be implementing a new electronic mail system after attempts to mail contraband to inmates. The detention center will begin a mail scanning service and require inmates to view letter electronically starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The only exceptions are for legal documents, magazines, and newspapers. Inmates will be able to look at their scanned letters on tablets.

Frederick, MD
