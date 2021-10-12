Decorating your home for autumn? Interior design trends for your star sign

As adventurous as you tend to be, you've likely been longing for the opportunity to explore the world again rather than staying cooped up inside. Fall decor is seeing an embrace of bringing the outdoors in through natural textures, nature-themed hues, and even arrays of plants. With your desire to keep your world wide open, it only makes sense you would want to include this in your home. You can also apply this to decorating outdoor spaces like the front porch or patio with pumpkins, lanterns, and festive fall accents that prepare your guests to embrace the season to its fullest.

