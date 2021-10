Doomed-out heavy metallers Khemmis have dropped “House of Cadmus,” the second single from their forthcoming album, Deceiver. Together with the album’s first single, “Living Pyre,” “House of Cadmus” gives me every reason to believe Deceiver will be Khemmis’s best record yet. Big riffs, even bigger production, dynamism, grandiosity, intensity… these songs have everything we could’ve asked for from the band and more, and here’s to hoping they’ll be able to bring some new fans into the pack, too (What, you’re not a Khemmis fan yet? For shame! Get to listening.).

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO