SONAR highlight reel: China’s energy crisis is a significant freight demand risk

Almost everyone in the world of freight knows of the chaos that has occurred (and is occurring) in ocean freight during 2021. Many ships are at anchor near a number of U.S. ports and have also been unable to dock at times at Chinese ports as well. As described by FreightWaves Market Experts and reported by FreightWaves editorial staff, ocean freight has been in peak season almost the entire year.

INDUSTRY ・ 17 HOURS AGO