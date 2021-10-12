CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SONAR highlight reel: China’s energy crisis is a significant freight demand risk

By Tony Mulvey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis “SONAR highlight reel,” which we publish every other week, is intended to concisely hit data highlights and trends in truckload, intermodal and maritime. Spot rates continue to rise as freight flows to the spot market – particularly on the West Coast. Capacity constraints remain in place, although conditions have improved over the past year. Contract rates are up over 25% year-over-year (y/y), which has helped drive better carrier compliance as rejections are down 500 basis points y/y. Ultimately, pressure on the truckload market will continue for the rest of the year.

