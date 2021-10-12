Where does Illinois Rank on the “Best State to Have a Baby” List?

Illinois is not in good shape for the future if only one of the cities in the state makes the top 100 in the list for "Best Cities for Millennials" list. Homebuyer.com put together a list of the Best Cities for Millennials for this year, and it is pretty telling how bad of shape the Land of Lincoln is in if only one of our cities made the top 100 of this list. According to the list from homebuyer.com, only Chicago deserves to be in the top 100 of the cities millennials should consider moving to, and it ranks very low on the list coming in at spot number 76 with a C- score. As for what cities rank the best for millennials according to homebuyer.com well they have Durham, NC ranked number one followed by Pittsburgh, Nashville, Des Moines, and Charlotte rounding out the top five. I'm not surprised by any of those choices, they are all growing midsized American cities that have tech focuses, and are more affordable than places like Chicago. To see the full list for yourself click here!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO