It was an exciting opening day at the Class C NSAA girls state golf championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Broken Bow currently sits #2 in the team standings just five shots behind leader Columbus Scotus after Monday’s opening round. Columbus Scotus shot a 369 with Broken Bow coming in with a 374. Lincoln Lutheran is currently third with a 386. Columbus Scotus was led by Cecilia Arndt who shot the low round of the day with a 78. Lynzi Becker of Cozad is second after day one just one shot behind with a 79. Broken Bow was led by Emery Custer who is currently tied for ninth individually with an 88 and Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson is currently tied for 11th with an 89. Molly Custer is currently tied for 16th with a 92. The top 15 medal at the state tournament. Rounding out the Broken Bow scoring on day one was Lainey Palmer with a 105 and Taylor Schaaf with a 113.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO