ELMHURST -- The former Stemples Cycle Center will be used next month to host a charity collection of gently used, working bicycles for Pedal Power. In addition to the Elmhurst collection, Pedal Power will also collect bikes at eight more collection sites in the Chicago area. Donated bikes are inspected and then given to Chicago Public School students in lower income areas as a reward for earning good grades.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO