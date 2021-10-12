CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic Games Credits Innersloth’s Among Us For Fornite’s Impostors Mode, Collaboration Teased

By Wesley LeBlanc
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Update, 10/12/21, 12:37 p.m. After Epic Games credited Innersloth's Among Us as inspiration for Fortnite's Impostors mode in a new blog post, the two companies teased a collaboration. The official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted about the blog post, and the official Among Us Twitter account tweeted the eyes emoji (you...

www.gameinformer.com

