Law

Lawsuits Filed Against School Districts After Students Infected With COVID-19

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) A parent has sued a southeastern Wisconsin school district after her son contracted COVID-19 from a classmate. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Shannon Jensen filed the lawsuit in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on Oct. 5. According to the lawsuit, the board in...

Norwalk-La Mirada school district votes against faculty COVID-19 vaccine mandate

NORWALK — The Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District board of education voted against implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for district employees during their meeting on Oct. 4. The board also heard public comments, and faculty took the opportunity to express their opposition to the requirement with previous studies and...
Loma Prieta Joint Union School District schools reopen after COVID-19 outbreak

A small school district in Los Gatos reopened its two schools Wednesday after closing late last week due to several COVID-19 cases being reported among students and staff. Loma Prieta Joint Union School District, which oversees more than 500 TK through eighth-grade students at Loma Prieta Elementary School and C.T. English Middle School on a shared campus at 23800 Summit Road in Los Gatos, shut down in-person instruction Friday and earlier this week as a precaution after at least nine students and staff members had tested positive.
Federal Lawsuit Filed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates at Penn Medicine

Workers for Penn Medicine who were dismissed from their jobs for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine, have filed a federal lawsuit.Hundreds of employees have quit or been dismissed from Penn Medicine since the vaccine mandate was announced this past spring.The suit states that the vaccination mandates a…
Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
Baltimore County Public Schools To Require High School Student Athletes Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Or Face Weekly Testing

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County student-athletes will soon have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. “The data is just showing us that students athletes are believed to be at higher risk because they’re not masked during play,” said Gboyinde Onijala, BCPS Director of Communications and Community Outreach. Starting Nov. 24, high school students playing winter and spring sports will have to show proof of full vaccination or start the testing. School officials say the change is being made to keep students safe and so they can keep playing sports safely. “We have seen both in the fall, this fall, and last spring. We’re seeing higher number of covid cases among student-athletes,” Onijala said. Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and Howard County Schools have also announced that they’re requiring vaccination or testing for student-athletes. It’s a change that many agree with. “I believe it’s a good idea. Many sports require a lot of physical contact between team players which kind of goes against COVID protocol,” said Sara Heffner of Rosedale. “The fact that kids are getting it you don’t want to take that chance,” said Veronica Stancliff of Edgemere. Testing will be provided by Baltimore County Schools at each student’s school.
COVID Cases and Deaths Occurring at Rates Similar to Earlier this Year

(Bob Hague, WRN) COVID-19 cases and related deaths in Wisconsin are occurring at rates not seen since early in the year. Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake addressed the pandemic status during a Wednesday panel discussion sponsored by WisPolitics.com. “We’re identifying more than two-thousand new cases of COVID every single day....
98% of Stevenson High School District 125 teachers and staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19, comply with mandate

After Stevenson High School District 125 officials issued a mandate for all district faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, about 98% have complied, officials reported Tuesday. The mandate makes having the vaccination a condition of employment, unless the employee qualifies for an exemption. SD125 is a one-school district made up of Stevenson High School in ...
New Bill Would Allow Parents to Choose Kids' Schools Based on Coronavirus Rules

(Terry Bell, WRN) Republican lawmakers are trying again to let parents choose their kids’ schools based on coronavirus rules. State Representative Barb Dittrich says her bill would let parents open-enroll their students if their local school requires masks or coronavirus vaccinations. The bill also lets parents transfer their kids if...
PUBLIC HEALTH

