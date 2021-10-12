Titans vs. Jaguars snap count report: How Tennessee used its roster in Week 5 victory

Julio Jones has made some impressive catches in his career, but not many of them have topped the one that he made on Monday night against Buffalo. During the first half against the Bills, the Titans were facing a third-and-8 from their own 23-yard line. With their passing game borderline nonexistent to that point, the Titans needed a big play and they got it when Ryan Tannehill completed a pass to Jones, who made one of the wildest 48-yard catches that you’ll ever see.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO