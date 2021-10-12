Titans vs. Jaguars snap count report: How Tennessee used its roster in Week 5 victory
The Tennessee Titans bounced back from last Sunday's debacle by beating the now 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars by the score of 37-19. It wasn't perfect, but the Titans made key plays when they needed them. Role players such as Marcus Johnson, Teair Tart and MyCole Pruitt made several positive contributions. Without further ado, here is how the Titans deployed their players against the Jaguars, via the team's official snap count report.
