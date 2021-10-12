CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time for a sausage roll in the car! Greggs delights fans after teasing plans to open more drive-thrus across the UK

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Greggs has delighted fans after teasing plans to open more drive-thrus across the UK.

The beloved bakery chain posted a cryptic tweet today showing a picture of a 'Gregg's Drive Thru' sign.

The chain wrote in the tweet: 'Sorry I’m late, the traffic was crazy… The traffic:' accompanied by a picture of the Greggs Drive Thru in Glasgow.

Greggs currently have Drive Thru stores in Newcastle, Bognor Regis and Glasgow but rumours have been circulating about opening new ones for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnhns_0cOx9cU000

Many fans replied questioning if they'd open in other locations with one Greggs teasing 'never say never'.

One person said: 'I'll have 16 steak bakes, 16 corned beef pasties and a bottle of oasis.'

Another commented: 'Where is this I'll move heaven and earth for a drive thru that's nearby?'

A third wrote: 'If you could have these in London I'd have to marry you.'

The chain has long-term ambitions of opening between eight and 10 drive-thru locations every year, according to the Irish Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ab2ld_0cOx9cU000


Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: 'We are actively pursuing every drive thru we can find, but so is everybody else so they're very competitive to get a hold of.'

It comes after the chain announced plans for 100 new stores by the end of the year,.

Last week, Greggs warned supply issues were pushing up the cost it pays for food and labour - presenting the risk of future price rises - as it promised sausage rolls are safe despite the UK's pork crisis and announced plans to expand abroad.

The company, which has more than 2,100 shops, said it has 'not been immune' to the HGV driver shortage and was struggling to find enough workers for some of its stores.

Nonetheless, it revealed that like-for-like sales increased by 3.5% in the third quarter of the year, against the same period from 2019, as it announced it would go ahead with plans to open 150 new stores next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SSIB_0cOx9cU000


Greggs has opened 68 new stores since the start of the year and said it expects to have expanded by around 100 shops in 2021.

Its overall target is to grow its UK estate by around a third to 3,000 branches and double its annual turnover to £2.4billion in the next five years.

The Newcastle-based chain is also looking into opening overseas locations for the first time.

In news that will come as a relief to fans of its most iconic bake, Roger Whiteside vowed sausage rolls would be maintained despite a crisis in the UK pork industry that has left over 100,000 pigs backed-up on farms.

'The sausage roll is safe, that's one thing we haven't gone short of,’ he said.

However, he said supply chain disruption was impacting different ingredients and products every day.

'I wake up every morning and I find out what's short that day because something has been disrupted in the supply chain,' he said.

'There's some different thing going on every day, with some different item.'

