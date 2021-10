DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – The River Haven RV Resort sits right on the Guadalupe River so the flooding had affected many areas of the park and its residents. All of the RVs had to be relocated to higher grounds because the river flooded up to where they would normally be parked. There is still a flood warning in place for DeWitt County and it was early this morning when the river crested at 34.2 ft. One couple who owned a cabin at the park since 1981 said although they’re used to floods by this point, they still had to take precautions as the floodwaters crept up near their property.

DEWITT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO