Woman Denied Life-Saving Organ for Refusing the Vaccine

By Scrubs
Scrubs Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrgan centers all over the U.S. are waking up to a difficult dilemma. Some transplant organizations say they won’t supply organs to patients that haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine. One woman with late-stage kidney disease in Colorado was recently denied a transplant after refusing to get the shot due to...

white genius
7d ago

Communist government is ruining America. My god, please bless her and hopefully she'll get better soon.

