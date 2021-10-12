CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘So Late So Soon’ Trailer: The Life Of Two Elderly Chicago Outsiders Artists Explored

By Valerie Thompson
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes a marriage endure? “So Late So Soon” chronicles the decades-long relationship between Don and Jackie Seiden. The documentary explores the artists’ works while delving into the unique aspects of their union. Everything plays out in a Chicago residence as interesting as the occupants, which they call home. As the building succumbs to its own flaws, so does the couple coming to terms with fragility in all forms.

