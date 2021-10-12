‘So Late So Soon’ Trailer: The Life Of Two Elderly Chicago Outsiders Artists Explored

IFC Midnight always has the good creepers, and “The Feast” sounds like another good one. From director Lee Haven Jones (known for the “Doctor Who” series and “The Long Call“), “The Feast” stars Annes Elwy, Lisa Palfrey, and Caroline Berry and made its premiere in the Midnighters section of this year’s SXSW Film Festival to critical acclaim. Dubbed by critics as a “scathing modern folk-horror,” the film follows a mysterious young woman who arrives to serve affluent guests at a dinner party in a remote house in the Welsh mountains. What the privileged guests do not realize is that they are about to partake in their last supper.

