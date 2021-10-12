CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Retreat’: Emma Corrin Cast In The Upcoming FX Series From The Creators Of ‘The OA’

By Charles Barfield
Cover picture for the articleRIP “The OA.” One of the best, most original shows to ever grace Netflix was taken before its time a couple of years ago. But if you’re someone like me that regularly thinks back to Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s incredible series, then you’ll probably be excited by the news that the creative duo behind “The OA” is preparing their next series, “Retreat,” and its first cast member is someone to get really excited about.

TV SERIES

