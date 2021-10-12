Twin Rocks man sentenced for burglary of Ebensburg tobacco shop

EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Blacklick Township man was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court for his involvement in a July burglary at an Ebensburg tobacco shop.

Matthew Scott Greene, 35, of Twin Rocks, who entered a guilty plea to criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking on Sept. 24, was sentenced by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to three to 23 months of incarceration and a maximum of 24 months of probation.

In July, troopers responded to a burglar alarm activation at 6:08 a.m. at Smokers Square, 1104 W. High St., and found the front-door window and a side window broken.

At the time of the incident, troopers said that, after reviewing surveillance video, they learned that a man had entered the business and made off with lottery tickets from the counter.

While canvassing the area, troopers entered a nearby convenience store and learned that a man had entered the store and cashed a $100 lottery ticket voucher and purchased two large drinks and cigarettes.

Surveillance video showed the man leaving the store and walking toward a nearby hotel.

Troopers identified Greene as a suspect and found him at the hotel in possession of a large number of scratch-off lottery tickets that matched the stolen tickets, they said.