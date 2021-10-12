CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Look Behind You (Without Looking Behind You)

By Brett, Kate McKay
artofmanliness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The text and illustrations of this piece were adapted from Krav Maga: Fundamental Strategies by David Kahn. When facing street violence, you can usually identify verbal, behavioral, and physical manifestations indicating that violence is imminent. Recognize it or not — and it is decidedly important that you do — it is highly likely there will be some indicator prior to an attack. This all-important situational awareness capability allows you to avoid a “-5” situation — where you’re caught flat-footed and a step behind an opponent.

www.artofmanliness.com

