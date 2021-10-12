Adobe Camera Raw Coming Soon to Photoshop for iPad [Video]

Apple has introduced new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are now available for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Scaling up M1’s transformational architecture, M1 Pro offers amazing performance with industry-leading power efficiency, while M1 Max takes these capabilities to new heights. The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than M1, so tasks like compiling projects in Xcode are faster than ever. The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.

