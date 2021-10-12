Adobe Camera Raw Coming Soon to Photoshop for iPad [Video]
Adobe has posted a video demonstrating Adobe Camera Raw support coming soon to Photoshop for iPad. A sneak peek of the power of Adobe Camera Raw coming soon to Photoshop on the iPad. Product manager Ryan Dumlao demonstrates how you can harness this must-have tool for photographers to import and open camera raw file formats. From DNG to ProRAW, unlock the power of your camera on-the-go by making adjustments like exposure and noise in your raw files, then importing into your PSD as an ACR Smart Object – all in the iPad.www.iclarified.com
