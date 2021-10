MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown woman was charged Tuesday in connection with a car crash in April that left her husband seriously injured. State police say 52-year-old Leslie Hockey was also injured in the April 17 crash on County Route 2 in the town of Morristown. The vehicle she was driving went off the road on a curve, struck a guard rail, overturned, and landed in a yard.