CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Apple Shares SEE Season 2 Rivalries Featurette [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 8 days ago

Apple has shared a featurette examining the rivalries, hatred and vendettas that burned beneath the surface of SEE season two. In season 2, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) struggles to reunite his family. His estranged brother Edo (Dave Bautista) has captured Baba’s daughter Haniwa, vowing to exact his revenge against his brother. Meanwhile, the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic, drawing Baba and his family directly into the center of the conflict.

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

Related
MacRumors Forums

October 2021 Apple Event Spoiler-Free Video Stream [Video Posted]

As with Apple's events throughout 2020 and 2021, today's media event kicking off at 10:00 am Pacific Time will be entirely online and likely a pre-recorded stream from Apple Park. Still, some MacRumors readers who can't follow the event as it's being broadcast are interested in avoiding all of the announcements and waiting until the event has ended and is available for on-demand viewing so as to experience it without already knowing the outcome.
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

Truth Be Told builds toward shocking season finale [Apple TV+ review]

The second season of Apple TV+’s first crime series is drawing to a gripping close. This week Truth Be Told, podcaster Poppy Parnell’s cause grows in righteousness even as the noose tightens around her childhood friend Micah Keith. The little show that could soldiers on, propelled by the searing charisma...
TV SERIES
iclarified.com

Apple Watch Series 7 Review Roundup [Video]

Reviews of the Apple Watch Series 7 are now live ahead of the smartwatch's release on Friday, October 15. The Apple Watch Series 7 is a small update that's mostly about the bigger screen. It's also more durable and comes with a USB-C charger. It's a super nice smartwatch, but does that mean you should upgrade? Dieter Bohn reviews the Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
iclarified.com

Apple Posts Official Trailer for Season 3 of 'Dickinson' [Video]

Apple has posted an official trailer for the third and final season of 'Dickinson'. Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Created, written, and executive produced by...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Jason Momoa
iclarified.com

Apple Posts 'Celebrating Steve' Short Film on YouTube [Video]

Apple has posted a short film entitled 'Celebrating Steve' on YouTube. The video was created to commemorate the life of co-founder Steve Jobs. ----- To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Steve’s passing, this short film is a celebration of his life and his extraordinary vision. Steve believed that “people with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Mac

Apple fan turns iMac G4 into an M1 Mac machine [Video]

In a tribute to Steve Jobs, iOS developer Colby Sheets transformed the almost two-decade-old iMac G4 into an M1 Mac machine. Have a look. Sheets posted a video of his M1 iMac G4 on October 5, the day people marked the 10-year death anniversary of Apple founder Steve Jobs. Sheets wrote:
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Featurette#Rivalries#Apple Shares
iclarified.com

Apple Posts Teaser Trailer for 'The Afterparty' [Video]

Apple has posted a teaser trailer for 'The Afterparty', a murder-mystery comedy coming to Apple TV+. Haddish, Schwartz, Richardson, Franco, Barinholtz, Glazer, Chao, Early, Demetriou, Lord, Miller. The Afterparty you don’t want to miss. A new series coming exclusively to Apple TV+. The Afterparty is a murder-mystery comedy set at...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Us Weekly

Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Actress Raven Symone Explains Why She Doesn’t Remember Filming Scenes Of The ‘The Cosby Show’

During an interview for TVOne actress Raven Symoné explains why she has no memories of her work on ‘The Cosby Show’ because of the pressures of child stardom. Raven told Uncensored that she was made to understand at just five years old that she had a job and working long hours was just part of it. She said she would spend nights working on her next career– music because it was told to her. She recalled leaving studio sessions at 1-2 in the morning and shared her few memories on set of ‘The Cosby Show’. As a result, Raven describes how something in her brain would ‘click off’ when the cameras started rolling, she would blackout and do what she was trained to do and come back to reality after it was over.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dune’ Starts Strong at International Box Office, But Will U.S. Audiences Embrace Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic?

Director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” has collected promising ticket sales internationally, but will box office spice flow in North America? The Warner Bros. film, a big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, opens in 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and is projected to generate $30 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. It would be a solid start considering “Dune,” like the studio’s entire 2021 film slate, is landing simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. That pandemic-era strategy, one that has been controversially received, has contributed to depressed ticket sales...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Gifts for Marvel Fans: From Loki and Sylvie Hot Toys to Avengers Lego Sets

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The MCU is back in full force ahead of “Eternals,” the latest star-studded Marvel film set to release Nov. 5. And as we head into the holidays, it’s apt time to start thinking of what to get the biggest Marvel fans in your life . Luckily, Marvel has had a busy past year churning out films such as “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi” and ultra-popular Disney...
SHOPPING
iclarified.com

Apple Announces 'Tech Talks 2021'

Apple has announced 'Tech Talks 2021', a series of over 100 live online sessions taking place October 25 – December 17. Explore how you can create best-in-class apps and learn more about the latest updates to Apple APIs and technologies. Connect with Apple experts in over 100 live online sessions and over 1,500 available office hour appointments. Dive into technical content, get your questions answered, and request a meeting for one-on-one guidance.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy