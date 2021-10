Amid the many announcements and reveals that took place during DC FanDome, one quick one went by that fans of the Man of Steel might have missed, another sneak peek at the new animated series, My Adventures With Superman. Set to be released on HBO Max and on Cartoon Network, new concept art from the series and its new designs for Superman, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen were shown off during the event along with a new shot of the trio together. The series will follow the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane along with their best friend Jimmy Olsen.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO